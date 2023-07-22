RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.60 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 29.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

