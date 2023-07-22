Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after purchasing an additional 345,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,861. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average of $98.12. The stock has a market cap of $140.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

