Raymond James Downgrades Polaris (NYSE:PII) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PII. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.55.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $134.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $135.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Polaris by 3.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Polaris by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.