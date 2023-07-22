Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 62,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 124,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Rare Element Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

