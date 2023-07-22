Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $37.69 million and $1.56 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

