PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Stock Price Up 21.5%

PVA TePla AG (OTC:TPLKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

PVA TePla Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92.

About PVA TePla

(Get Free Report)

PVA TePla AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces systems in areas of renewable energies, semiconductors, e-mobility, medical technology, and aviation worldwide. It operates through two segments, Semiconductor Systems and Industrial Systems. The Semiconductor Systems segment provides solutions and systems for the semiconductor industry, including crystal growing systems, metrology systems for quality control, and plasma systems for removing surface contamination on wafers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVA TePla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVA TePla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.