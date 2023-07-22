Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 121,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 238,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 56,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.0238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 8,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $51,588.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,511.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,883.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 8,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $51,588.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,892 shares of company stock worth $101,104. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

