Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of PCYO opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.47 million, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

In other Pure Cycle news, CFO Kevin Blain Mcneill sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $44,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,052 shares in the company, valued at $514,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 4,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 218.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 69.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of a 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

