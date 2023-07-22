Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.71

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.71 and traded as high as $35.20. Proto Labs shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 164,566 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a market cap of $885.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $125.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 108,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,940,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Proto Labs

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.