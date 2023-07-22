Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG) Trading 1.7% Higher

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). 540,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 million and a P/E ratio of -15.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.53.

Prospex Oil And Gas Plc operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It has a 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and 17% working interest in the Podere Gallina Exploration Permit, which covers an area of 500 square kilometers located in onshore northern Italy in the Po Valley.

