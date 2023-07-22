ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,378 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ comprises about 1.5% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.28% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

PSQ traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,756,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,742,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.