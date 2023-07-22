Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Tops $75.11 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00013038 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $75.11 million and $272,399.05 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

