PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sells 800 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $62,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,566,522.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
PriceSmart Stock Down 0.3 %
PriceSmart stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 97,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PSMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PriceSmart
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.