PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.53.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG opened at $149.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

