PotCoin Market Cap Hits $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 76.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $101.47 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00313168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013596 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00020594 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000452 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

