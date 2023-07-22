Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $260.00

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.86), with a volume of 335010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395 ($5.16).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Portmeirion Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 416.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 398.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.17. The stock has a market cap of £41.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

About Portmeirion Group

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

