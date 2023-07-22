Populous (PPT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $191,056.98

Populous (PPT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Populous has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $191,056.98 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

About Populous

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

