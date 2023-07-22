Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Reaches $125.43 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $125.43 million and $21,892.06 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.57 or 0.00313367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013764 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

