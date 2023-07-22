Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

POLA opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

About Polar Power

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Polar Power by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.