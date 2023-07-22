Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
POLA opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.02.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
