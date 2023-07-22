Piper Sandler Boosts Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $360.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $340.73.

Shares of INSP opened at $307.56 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.62 and a one year high of $330.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -197.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $896,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,149 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

