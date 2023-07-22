Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 56,408 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $215.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

