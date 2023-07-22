PHSC (LON:PHSC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.55

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.55 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.55 ($0.15), with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

PHSC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.86.

About PHSC

(Get Free Report)

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.