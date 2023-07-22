PHSC (LON:PHSC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.55

Shares of PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.55 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.55 ($0.15), with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

PHSC Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 million, a PE ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 0.70.

PHSC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.