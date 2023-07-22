Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Increased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $46,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PM traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

