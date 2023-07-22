Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Increased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $46,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.
Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
