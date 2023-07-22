Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.7 %

PFE opened at $37.40 on Friday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

