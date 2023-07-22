Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,149,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,268,283. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

