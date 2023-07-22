Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lowered by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

