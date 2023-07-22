Permian Basin Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0217 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

PBT opened at $23.43 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 18,908.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Stories

