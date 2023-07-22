Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.61

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.61 and traded as high as $9.91. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 45,055 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.34 million, a PE ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. Analysts expect that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joe Reeder sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $223,509.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,011.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,262.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Further Reading

