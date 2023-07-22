Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.