PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.3% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $190.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.