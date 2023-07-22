Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Penumbra from $303.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $390.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.58.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $303.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,897.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $127.44 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.40.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $1,429,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,208,152.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $1,429,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,208,152.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $11,839,865 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

