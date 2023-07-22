PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.56.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $26.39 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.52%. Research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.