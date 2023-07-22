PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 million, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 10.50%. Research analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 130,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PEDEVCO news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 130,453 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 68.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PED. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Articles

