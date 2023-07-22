PDS Planning Inc Purchases New Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSBR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth $75,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,419,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,431,000 after buying an additional 1,844,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 97,122 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0841 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.