PDS Planning Inc Makes New $45,000 Investment in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth about $117,160,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 697,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aegon by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,612,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 576,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Aegon by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,204,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 50,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 177,041 shares in the last quarter. 10.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Aegon Trading Down 0.2 %

Aegon Profile

Shares of AEG opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

