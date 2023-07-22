PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in PayPal were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,433,000 after buying an additional 417,836 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.99. 25,514,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,116,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

