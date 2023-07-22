Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Increased to $253.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $219.00 to $253.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised Paylocity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paylocity from $199.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.47.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY opened at $222.02 on Friday. Paylocity has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.45.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,031 shares of company stock valued at $22,612,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $86,063,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth $54,883,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Paylocity by 1,749.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,467,000 after buying an additional 177,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 70.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,897,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

