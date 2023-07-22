Pax Dollar 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.12 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $547.96 million and $4.12 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000623 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 549,583,263 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

