Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

PZZA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 58.com reissued an initiates rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.83.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average of $79.15. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. True Signal LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,997,000.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

