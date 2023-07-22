Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.
Pan American Silver Stock Performance
NYSE:PAAS opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $21.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pan American Silver
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.