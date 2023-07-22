Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:PAAS opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $21.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

