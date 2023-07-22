Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 376.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Netflix by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Netflix by 110.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 143.0% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $427.50 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.64 and a one year high of $485.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $414.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.71.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

