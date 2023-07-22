Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $751.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $689.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

