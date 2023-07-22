Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average is $73.37. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

