Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

