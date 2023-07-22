Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 71,624 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,624 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Crown Castle worth $118,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Crown Castle by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCI opened at $107.28 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.22 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.06.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.