Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 780,594 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,668,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of GoDaddy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,563,000 after buying an additional 214,222 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $151,058.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,125 shares in the company, valued at $20,465,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $525,484.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,708.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $151,058.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,465,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,586 shares of company stock worth $1,095,836 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average of $75.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

