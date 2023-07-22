Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,760 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.35% of Olin worth $98,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE OLN opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. Olin’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.