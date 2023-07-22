Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,383,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,223,901 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $251,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $75.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

