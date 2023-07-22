Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $188.63 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 141.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286,144 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.99% of HF Sinclair worth $188,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $308,240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,737,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after buying an additional 1,364,601 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $102,959,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $48.96 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

